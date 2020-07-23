EXCLUSIVE: Makers of Atrangi Re pay Akshay Kumar a whopping Rs 27 crore for a two week shoot

Akshay who has a special role in the Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer will quickly wrap up shoot of Bell Bottom before diving into the two-week schedule for Atrangi Re. Read inside for more details.

A source says, "Aanand L Rai required a leading superstar to step in for this extended guest appearance which is extremely impactful and pivotal to the film's narrative. He had offered the film to who eventually couldn't do the project and then, Akshay accepted Rai's offer because of his respect for the filmmaker. It's not a very schedule heavy film and Akshay would be required for around two weeks for the shoot. He leaves for London next month for Bell Bottom, wraps up the film and once he's back, he will dive into Rai's film and Prithviraj almost back-to-back."

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar teams up with Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush for Atrangi Re; REVEALS he said yes to it in 10 minutes

Although he usually charges around Rs 1 crore a day for his film shoots, for Rai's Atrangi Re, he has paid almost double. He received a whopping Rs 27 crore as his remuneration for the film A source

But our insider reveals that Akshay has been paid handsomely for the 14 day role. "The superstar has a fascination with number 9, which he considers as his lucky number. He always charges a fee that adds up to the number. Although he usually charges around Rs 1 crore a day for his film shoots, for Rai's Atrangi Re, he has paid almost double. He received a whopping Rs 27 crore as his remuneration for the film." We reached out to the director's team but they denied the news.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×