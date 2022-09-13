EXCLUSIVE: Mandakini recalls first meeting with Raj Kapoor, reveals he was happy to see her in Indian attire

Mandakini was one of the most gorgeous stars in Bollywood of her time. She rose to fame with Raj Kapoor's film Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Be it her looks or acting skills, everything won the hearts. The film released in 1985 was Raj Kapoor’s final film and starred his late son Rajiv Kapoor in the lead role. Well, the veteran actress enjoys a huge fan following even today and in a recent chat with Pinkvilla, she recalled her first meeting with Raj Kapoor.

When asked if she remembers her first meeting with Raj Kapoor, Mandakini instantly says Yes. She said, “He was sitting in his cottage. It used to be a small cottage in RK Studios. Wo unka ek special room hota tha jaha wo sab special meeting karte the. (He had a special room where he used to have all the special meetings.) To humlog wahi first time mile the. My sister was there, my father was there with me and the first thing he asked me was ‘chote bhaai behen hai ghar pe?’ I said ‘ha hai, I have a younger brother and a younger sister.’ He asked, ‘god me liya hai unko kabhi, khilaya hai?’ I said ‘of course. Like we are coming from small town jaha pe close family hoti hai aur aap chote bachcho ko pura din god me sambhalte ho, khelte ho.’ Then he said ok. So this one thing he wanted to know. And I was wearing a churidar so he was very happy ki I am wearing an Indian dress. He said, “agar tum kuch aur pehen kar aati, jeans ya t-shirt to mujhe bilkul pasand nahi aata. He said he wanted somebody homely.”