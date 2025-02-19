EXCLUSIVE: Mismatched star Prajakta Koli recalls ‘nervousness’ during auditions before bagging series with Rohit Saraf; ‘It is very...’

Prajakta Koli’s journey from being a content creator to becoming the leading face of a beloved show has been nothing short of inspiring. However, she recently admitted to feeling nervous during auditions before landing the romantic drama series Mismatched, co-starring Rohit Saraf.

While speaking exclusively with us, Prajakta Koli recalled receiving a call from casting director Panchami Ghavri Malani in July 2019, who later cast her in both Mismatched and Jugjugg Jeeyo.

She reminisced, "Toh unhone meko call kiya ki there is a show, uss time pe the show was called When Dimple Met Rishi kyunki Sandhya Menon ki book ka title hai vo, and it is adapted from Sandhya Menon’s book toh unhone kaha tha there is a show that RSVP and Netflix is making called when Dimple Met Rishi toh usmein Dimple ke character ke liye aapko audition karna hai."

(She called me and said that there’s a show—at that time, it was called When Dimple Met Rishi because that’s the title of Sandhya Menon’s book, which the show is adapted from. She told me that RSVP and Netflix were making a show called When Dimple Met Rishi and that I had to audition for the role of Dimple.)

Watch the full interview here

She continued, "Main in general abhi to khair aadat ho gayi hai to thodi better ho gayi hoon lekin uss time pe main bahut darti thi. Audition se mujhe bahut nervousness feel hoti thi ki Ramnagar mein jaana hai because it is very intimidating ki aap jaate ho aur aapko nahin pata ke kaun milne wala hai aapko aur mere jaise agar naye ho to fir aapko aur hi pata nahin hoga and someone will meet you jisko aap pehle mile nai ho fir achanak se baitho aur scene karo to mere liye vo bahut it is very nerve wrecking to maine kaha yaar audition, to main jaake ek audition de aai."

Advertisement

(Now I am used to it and have gotten better, but earlier, I used to get really scared. Auditions made me feel very nervous, especially because going to Ramnagar was quite intimidating. You don’t know anyone there, and you have no idea who you’re going to meet. If you’re new, like I was back then, it’s even more overwhelming. You suddenly meet someone you've never met before, and they ask you to sit down and enact a scene. That was very nerve-wracking for me. But I went ahead and gave the audition)

"Jiske baad unka mujhe phone aaya ki 'we’ve liked your audition' to ek baar aapko na jo ladka hai jiske saath aapko pair karenge uske saath apko test karna hai maine kaha okay and it’s when I met Rohit for the first time, and then we tested together and then that’s how it happened."

Advertisement

(After that, I received a call saying, ‘We liked your audition, but we need you to do a test with the boy you’ll be paired with.’ I said okay, and that’s when I met Rohit for the first time. We tested together, and that’s how it all happened)

The first season of Netflix’s show Mismatched was released in 2020.