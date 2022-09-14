EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy ‘fumbled’ while shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for Brahmastra; Here’s what happened next

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One- Shiva finally released in theatres on 9th September, after several years in the making. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Mouni Roy, who plays the role of the antagonist Junoon, shares screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the first few minutes of the film. The actress has now opened up about working with him, and shared that she learnt a lot from the megastar.

Mouni revealed that she was completely starstruck, and was having an out-of-body experience while shooting with Shah Rukh Khan. Recalling the first day that she shot with Shah Rukh, Mouni revealed that she fumbled on the first word despite having memorized her lines. “I come from television and we are used to memorizing a lot of lines. The first day I was going to shoot with SRK, some ADs came to the room and said ‘please be well prepared and memorize all your lines’. I said ‘yeah, it’s under control’. I went on set and fumbled on the first word. Because I was having such an out of body experience like I am really shooting with Shah Rukh Khan,” said Mouni.