EXCLUSIVE: 'My dad returned with a Singham tattoo after watching the film’ reveals Cirkus actress Pooja Hegde

Ranveer Singh , Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others are gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty ’s film Cirkus. Ahead of the film’s release, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive conversation with the team of Cirkus at the first-ever Pinkvilla Masterclass. During the candid conversation, Rohit Shetty shared that he makes family movies and that he knows his core audience. Pooja Hegde added to that and revealed that her father is a huge fan of Rohit Shetty and his movies. So much so, that he got a Singham tattoo after watching the movie!

Cirkus is set in the 60s and Ranveer Singh plays a double role in this comedy of errors. When asked about Cirkus being set in the 60s, Rohit Shetty told Pinkvilla, “I always wanted to make this kind of an era film and I thought this is the right script because when there’s a double role, there's confusion, and the first thing that comes to your mind is 'Itna confusion kyu hai? Wo Facebook ya Instagram pe jaake kyu nahi dekh lete wo kaun hai, kaha rehta hai? We wanted a period where there was no such kind of technology.” He further added, “They say that I make films for the masses but this is for our parents, and I think that is my core audience- which is a family audience. So this one is for them.”

Pooja Hegde reveals her father got a Singham tattoo after watching the film

Ranveer and Pooja Hegde both agreed with Rohit Shetty’s statement. Ranveer said, “Rohit Shetty is like a dad favourite. Everyone's dad's number one favourite director is Rohit Shetty." Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde shared that her father is such a huge fan that he has a Singham tattoo.

“My dad went to watch Singham and came back with a Singham tattoo from the theatre. He told me it was a real tattoo so I'm like ‘You got Singham written?’” She further added that he kept praising the film, and also asked her when she will do a Rohit Shetty film. “Throughout my career, he's like when are you going to do a Rohit Shetty film? As if it was in my control! So when I told him (about Cirkus), he was very happy. When he met Rohit sir, he was so excited.”