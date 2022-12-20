Rohit Shetty on Cirkus- It's not a 'going to change your life' film; EXCLUSIVE

Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hedge, and Jacqueline Fernandez are gearing up for their next release Cirkus. The trailer has already been released and it has received a positive response from the fans. Rohit Shetty's directorial also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others. Well, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive conversation with the team of Cirkus at the first-ever Pinkvilla Masterclass. Director Rohit Shetty also spoke about his film and promised that his audience will have a great time watching it.

‘Simple but it is great’

Talking about his film Cirkus, Rohit said that the film is for the audience who loved Golmaal and All The best. “It’s a simple film I tell you. You come with your family, have a great time. You come out and I can challenge you if anyone asks how is the film. You will say ‘mast hai, timepass hai, jaake dekh.’ I will not say more than this about the film. The film is like this. I will not say that it is going to change your life film. No, it’s going to give you happiness. And you will be like watching this film again with your friends. You will say that I want to watch this scene again. This is that kind of film. It's All The Best and Golmaal.”