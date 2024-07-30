EXCLUSIVE: Neeti Mohan shares excitement on performing at Paris Olympics 2024; 'I will be singing not just for Indians, but...'

The much anticipated Paris Olympic Games 2024 are creating huge buzz on social media as people all over the world can't stop talking about it. While the athletes from India gear up to make the nation proud with their performances, the artists are also ready to entertain them.

Among some of the biggest Indian artists, playback singer Neeti Mohan is also ready to entertain the fans and to boost the morale of Indian athletes with her melodious voice at the India House i.e. the official hub for the Indian Olympic team.

Neeti Mohan to entertain the audience at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Neeti Mohan has made a great place for herself in the Indian music industry with hit songs like Galat Baat Hai, Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari, Sapna Jahan, Nainowale Ne, Kheech Meri Photo, Tune Maari Entriyaan, Manwa Laage, Meri Jaan and more. Known for her powerful vocals and versatility, Neeti has entertained millions of music lovers and has also inspired many of them.

While sharing her excitement about performing at the India House, Neeti said, "It’s an absolute honor to represent India at such a prestigious event. I am honored to perform at India House in Paris for the first time! I will be singing not just for Indians, but for attendees from all nationalities. I'm excited to perform live with my band. India is truly shining in Paris this time!"

Apart from her contribution to music, Neeti has also stood up for sports and youth empowerment. She has collaborated with various initiatives aimed at promoting sports among the younger generation, recognizing the importance of physical fitness and mental well-being. "Let’s come together to support our athletes and give them the encouragement they need to excel on the global stage,” she said passionately.

Advertisement

Neeti Mohan's work front

As one of the leading playback singers of Bollywood, Neeti Mohan has sung for several big Hindi films Student of the Year, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Raanjhanaa, Kick, Brothers, Padmaavat, Kalank, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and more. In 2024, she has lent her vocals for songs in films like Yodha, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Sarfira, and Bad Newz.

ALSO READ: Olympics 2024: Celine Dion bedazzled in sequins-covered Dior outfit that took over 1000 hours to create