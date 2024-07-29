Bad Newz Box Office 2nd Weekend: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk film crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk holds well in the second weekend and crosses the half-century mark at the box office. The 10-day cume of the comedy-drama stands at Rs 51.80 crore nett in India while its worldwide gross is around Rs 92 crore.

Bad Newz rakes in Rs 9 crore in second weekend, stands at Rs 51.80 crore

The Anand Tiwari-directed comedy entertainer ended its first weekend with an impressive total of Rs 29.85 crore. The movie saw a significant drop on its first Monday, however, aided with a Buy-One-Get-One offer, it stayed steady on the weekdays and took its first week total to Rs 40 crore nett in India.

Further, Bad Newz raked in Rs 9 crore in the second weekend while facing stiff competition with the new releases. It must be noted that the BOGO offer introduced on its fourth day continued to the second weekend eventually helped it to cross the Rs 50 crore mark, domestically.

The movie has grossed over Rs 92 crore globally in 10 days. Of which, USD 3.5M (Rs 29 crore) came from overseas locations.

Bad Newz holds well against Deadpool & Wolverine and Raayan wave

The Vicky Kaushal movie faced a huge dent by the new releases - Deadpool & Wolverine and Raayan in its 2nd weekend. While the Hollywood superhero movie is set to hit Rs 100 crore soon in India, the Tamil action movie starring Dhanush emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Kollywood this year.

However, Bad Newz maintained its box office run at low levels and showed a possibility of hitting over Rs 60 crore in India and Rs 100 crore worldwide by the end of its theatrical run.

Bad Newz is a profitable venture for Dharma Productions

Bankrolled by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Bad Newz is a financially stable project. It shall be moderately profitable, thanks to the good non-theatrical and decent theatrical revenues. The makers shall make a profit of Rs 40 crore from its worldwide theatrical share. It will be interesting to see whether or not the makers lift the BOGO incentive in the following week.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Bad Newz Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 8.35 crore 2 Rs 10.25 crore 3 Rs 11.25 crore 4 Rs 3.50 crore 5 Rs 3.60 crore 6 Rs 3.10 crore 7 Rs 2.80 crore 8 Rs 2.00 crore 9 Rs 3.25 crore 10 Rs 3.75 crore Total Rs 51.80 crore nett in 10 days in India

About Bad Newz

Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) is a chef whose full focus is to bring a 'Meraki Star' to her restaurant. She has no time to pursue any kind of relationship. She gets attracted to Akhil Chaddha (Vicky Kaushal) at a common wedding. Although she has no plans of being in a relationship, she decides to give it a shot by terming it as a trial period. The two start to talk and soon even marry one another. They eventually realize that they are not compatible and part ways.

Saloni then moves to a hill station and starts to work at a 5-star hotel, which can give her another shot at a 'Meraki Star.' She finds the owner of the hotel, Gurbir Pannu (Ammy Virk), to be very likable and, most importantly, compatible. When a drunk Saloni sees a video of Akhil having moved on from their marriage, she wastes no time to take it to another level with Gurbir.

It doesn't turn out how she wishes to, but she finds her ex-husband, who has actually failed to move on, in her hotel room to surprise her on the occasion of one year of their anniversary. Saloni, being under the influence of alcohol, also sleeps with Akhil. After 6 weeks, she finds out that she is pregnant. She convinces both the men to take a paternity test, only to find out that they both are going to be fathers.

Saloni finds herself in a spot. Whom does she choose between the two men as her children's father? You have to watch Bad Newz to find that out.

