Olympics 2024: Celine Dion bedazzled in sequins-covered Dior outfit that took over 1000 hours to create

The 2024 Olympics has started in Paris with a bang. The Opening Ceremony of Olympics witnessed two massive singers who set the stage on fire. Lady Gaga and Celine Dion were the two stars chosen to open and close the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony on July 26, 2024. Both the singers did so by adoring custom-made pieces from a quintessentially French fashion house - Dior.

After a years-long hiatus, the Titanic-fame singer Celine Dion made a massive comeback with this performance. The Canadian singer closed out the four-hour spectacular on the terrace of the Eiffel Tower. While it was certainly her voice that stole the show, we had our eyes on her spectacular outfit that dazzled brighter than the Eiffel Tower. Let’s decode her striking masterpiece of a dress that left everyone awestruck.

Celine Dion in custom-made crystal-covered Dior couture at Olympics Opening Ceremony

Standing beneath the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower, Celine Dion performed Édith Piaf’s ‘Hymne à l’Amour’ in a stunning Dior Haute Couture. For the occasion, the singer opted for a white silk georgette floor-length dress. This couture ensemble was dripping in shimmering beads and sequins, complete with a mock neck and a sweeping train.

Celine Dion's choice to wear a custom Dior gown for her triumphant return to the stage was a bold and unforgettable statement. That dress was truly iconic, perfectly complementing the performance and creating one of the most memorable fashion moments in Olympic history.

Here’s a closer look at Celine Dion’s dress

Celine Dion's gown for the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony was a true masterpiece of craftsmanship. The custom-made outfit was adorned with thousands of silver pearls and crystals and over 500 meters of shimmering fringing, creating a dazzling effect that caught the light perfectly.

In fact, the gown's long sleeves and mock-neck design added a touch of charm to her look. The meticulous beadwork all over the dress was proof of the unparalleled skill of Dior's Haute Couture Atelier.

This crystal-encrusted outfit was truly a labor of love. It took over 1,000 hours for the Dior team to bring this vision to life. The gown's shimmering added the right amount of bling while the dramatic silhouette perfectly complemented the grandeur of the Eiffel Tower and the overall spectacle of the Olympics opening ceremony.

Marking a banging comeback on the stage, the Titanic-fame singer certainly was the talk of the town for all the right reasons. And, we loved the befitting gown she opted for.

What are your thoughts on this Dior gown that Celine Dion wore? Comment down below and let us know.

