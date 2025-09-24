EXCLUSIVE: After Saiyaara’s historic success, Mohit Suri & YRF reunite for another sweeping romance being produced by Akshaye Widhani!

Mohit Suri and YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani teamed up for the first time on Saiyaara, and the Yash Raj Films presentation went ahead to script history at the box office. The film launched two Gen Z stars, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, into the showbiz that India is in love with, and their debut is considered to be the biggest launch of the modern era. 3 months since the release and Saiyaara still continues to be in conversation, as the film’s blockbuster music and Ahaan and Aneet’s brilliant performance as star-crossed lovers continue to keep the film alive.

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Saiyaara hitmakers are back! Mohit Suri is teaming up with Akshaye Widhani of YRF again. “After the historic success of Saiyaara, Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films are reuniting for the second time. Mohit was flooded with offers from all across the industry, with producers willing to splurge pay cheques of unheard amounts. However, Mohit and YRF are continuing their creative partnership, capitalising on the success of Saiyaara,” revealed a source close to the development. Much like Saiyaara, the yet-to-be-titled film too will be produced by Akshaye Widhani and presented by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

The source further informed that the core plot of the film is locked, and Mohit, along with his team of writers, will develop it into a screenplay now. “Mohit Suri and YRF are committed to recreating magic on the big screen. It’s another sweeping romantic film that will explore a brand new world in this genre. Like Saiyaara, Mohit Suri will again make this a musical saga. Mohit & Akshaye are committed to bringing back love stories in conversation among audiences, and Aditya Chopra is also focused on exploring this genre further. This Mohit and YRF combo is one to watch out for,” the source added.

The Mohit Suri directorial is expected to go on floors in Mid-2026, with the casting process expected to take off by early next year. “The casting process will begin once the first draft of the film is locked. Aditya Chopra, Mohit Suri and Akshay Widhani have principally agreed on an idea and are now set to embark on the journey of developing the same into a screenplay,” the source concluded.

