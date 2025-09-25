EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty and Kantara Chapter 1 team to host massive pre-release event in Mumbai

Three years after the blockbuster success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty is returning to the screens with its prequel titled Kantara: Chapter 1 this Gandhi Jayanti weekend. The Pan-India movie is trending right now and is expected to dominate the box office, setting new benchmarks. Like Kantara (2022), Rishab Shetty has not only acted in the film but has also directed it. The official trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 was received well by the audience and has taken the hype a notch higher. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers are planning a grand pre-release event for the North Indian audience.

Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth to attend Kantara: Chapter 1 pre-release event in North India on September 29

Rishab Shetty and the entire team of Kantara: Chapter 1, including the female lead Rukmini Vasanth and producer Vijay Kiragandur, will attend a grand promotional event in Mumbai on September 29. A source close to the development revealed, “The makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 are planning a promotional event in Mumbai, which will be attended by Rishab Shetty, lead actress Rukmini, and the producers from Hombale Films.”

Interestingly, Rishab Shetty didn't attend any media gathering in North India for nearly two years. “This will be Rishab’s first media appearance in North India in almost two years, as he was fully occupied with the making of Kantara: Chapter 1. The makers will be marking their first major North India outing with this media interaction,” added the source.

Kantara: Chapter 1 set for grand release in the North belt

The much-awaited Kantara prequel will be released in Hindi on wide screens. Anil Thadani of AA Films has bagged the North India distribution rights. Hombale Films has already locked its OTT deal with Amazon Prime Video, selling streaming rights for a hefty sum of Rs 125 crore. It’s among the highest of all time for a Kannada film, and indeed the second-best post-theatrical streaming deal, after KGF 2.

For the unversed, the movie is scheduled for release on October 2, 2025, in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. It will clash with Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the Hindi belt.

