EXCLUSIVE: Outfits finalized, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot in January 2023

Moreover, preparations for the big Bollywood wedding are going on in full swing at Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow for his daughter's wedding. It's been a few days since KL Rahul returned to Mumbai after playing in T20 World Cup.

The much-awaited, most-discussed wedding of the lovebirds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty is going to take place in January 2023. On the very month, KL Rahul and his long-time girlfriend and actress Athiya Shetty will become Man and Wife.

Pinkvilla was the first one to report about Athiya Shetty tying the knot with the Indian cricketer at her father's house in Khandala. We also informed our readers that the couple had ditched the plush city hotels and the five-star resorts for a cozy ceremony which will be managed by a popular wedding organizer whose team is already at work.

And the latest update we have for you is that the couple is finally going to get married in the very first month of 2023. A source close to KL Rahul told us, "January is the month when KL Rahul & Athiya will tie the knot. They visited the Khandala bunglow recently. While the exact date has been under wraps, it will definitely be in January & the couple is looking forward to a traditional wedding." The source continued saying, "Soon-to-be bride & groom has finalized the outfits they will be wearing on their big day."

Athiya and Rahul have been dating for over three years and made their relationship official at Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap’s premiere. Athiya often travels with Rahul on many of his international cricket tours. She also accompanied him to Germany and took great care of him where he underwent surgery.

Well, January is surely looking very exciting to us as 2023 will open on a good note with Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's big fat wedding! We are very excited, are you?

