EXCLUSIVE: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul ditch 5-star hotels, to get married at Shetty's Khandala Bungalow

It's happening! Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are going to get married soon. After talking to several people close to the couple, Pinkvilla has learned that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are indeed tying the knot. In just a few months from now, Athiya & KL Rahul will be husband and wife. Their wedding is believed to be a starry affair, considering Suniel & Mana Shetty's bond with the Bollywood biggies. The couple will tie the knot in the presence of their loved ones.

Pinkvilla was the first to inform that the lovebirds already moved into their new Bandra apartment recently. In the latest update, the venue of the wedding has been fixed by the families and the date will be finalized by KL Rahul, depending on his work schedule. Sources tell us that a famous wedding organizer along with his team visited Khandala to do a recce for the same. Ditching the 5-star Mumbai hotels, Athiya & KL Rahul have chosen to tie the knot at dad Suniel Shetty's home- Jahaan in Khandala.

The Khandala home is very close to Suneil Shetty's heart. This home of Suneil & Mana Shetty was built 17 years ago. It is spread over a huge area and is a mix of earthy colours. The actor's house stands amidst plush greenery while the interiors are also decorated with plants.

The close ones, who will be attending the nuptials will be informed soon to keep themselves free from the end of December to the first week of January. After Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's star-studded wedding, Athiya & KL Rahul's wedding would be another big fat wedding in the world of Bollywood & Cricket. We are excited, are you?

