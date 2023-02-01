EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan’s Project K to release in 2 parts

Over the last few months, Pinkvilla has given multiple exclusive updates about the Nag Ashwin directed Project K , which features Amitabh Bachchan , Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead. We were the first to reveal that Big B’s character is on the lines of Ashwatthama from Mahabharata, whereas Prabhas has a superhero spin to his role. We also informed that the film is set in a futuristic world with never seen before visuals around the possibility of a 3rd World War. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Project K will be made in 2 parts.

“The vision and plot point of Project K is so big that the makers have decided to make it a 2-part film. While the first part will establish the world and conflict of this magnum opus, entire drama will unfold in the second half, much like what happened in the Bahubali Franchise. Project K is envisioned as the biggest film of Indian Cinema with a conflict like never before and celebrates the 50 years of producers, Vyjayanthi Movies,” revealed a source close to the development.

According to the source, the shooting for part one is already wrapped up and the team is at present shooting for the second part of Project K. “Both the parts are being shot in one go and the two films will release in a short interval of less than a year. The team is confident of their content and hence, shooting two parts in one go. It’s something what Mani Ratnam did with PS 1 and PS 2. The part one of the film is at present in the post production stage with VFX artists working on the footage, as the production team is busy on the sets shooting for part 2,” the source added.

Deepika Padukone's character kept under wraps

Project K is being planned as an April 2024 release, and the team is expected to make an official announcement on the release date as also the franchise elements soon. All the details of Deepika Padukone’s character has been kept under wraps for now, but the makers insist that she is the surprise package of the film, with a character that no female lead has played before on the big screen. Before Project K, Prabhas will be seen in Adipurush and Salaar, which are gearing up for a 2023 release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Prabhas soon.