EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut and team to launch Adipurush teaser on October 3

Come the first week of October, the audience will witness the first look and teaser of what can be termed the biggest film of Indian cinema, Adipurush, fronted by Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon among others. Over the last 2 days, there has been ample of chatter around Adipurush, with fans and media contemplating around the teaser launch of this Om Raut-directed epic based on Ramayana. While buzz on social media is that the first look and teaser will be out in the last week of September, we have exclusively learnt that the makers will unveil the world of Adipurush to the audience in the first week of October, tentatively on October 3, 2022.

“The teaser will be launched at a grand on-ground event in Ayodhya, the divine birth place of Lord Ram, on October 3. The first look and teaser launch will mark the beginning of a three-month-long campaign leading to film release on January 12, 2023,” revealed an industry source, adding further that the launch on October 3 will be followed attending the grand Dussehra ceremony at the Luv Kush Ramlila in Delhi on October 5.