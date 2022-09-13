EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut and team to launch Adipurush teaser on October 3
The Adipurush teaser will be launched at a grand on-ground event in Ayodhya, the divine birth place of Lord Ram, on October 3.
Come the first week of October, the audience will witness the first look and teaser of what can be termed the biggest film of Indian cinema, Adipurush, fronted by Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon among others. Over the last 2 days, there has been ample of chatter around Adipurush, with fans and media contemplating around the teaser launch of this Om Raut-directed epic based on Ramayana. While buzz on social media is that the first look and teaser will be out in the last week of September, we have exclusively learnt that the makers will unveil the world of Adipurush to the audience in the first week of October, tentatively on October 3, 2022.
“The teaser will be launched at a grand on-ground event in Ayodhya, the divine birth place of Lord Ram, on October 3. The first look and teaser launch will mark the beginning of a three-month-long campaign leading to film release on January 12, 2023,” revealed an industry source, adding further that the launch on October 3 will be followed attending the grand Dussehra ceremony at the Luv Kush Ramlila in Delhi on October 5.
Prabhas is the chief guest of honor and will be doing the Ravan Dahan this year. According to sources, the officials at Ram Leela invited Prabhas to be a part of this auspicious occasion as he would be seen portraying Lord Ram on the screen in Adipurush. In the past, actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and John Abraham have participated in the Ravan Dahan. Adipurush is touted to be the biggest Indian film and is produced by Bhushan Kumar under his banner, T Series. It features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.
According to insiders, the film rides on path-breaking visuals and strong emotions, that will make the audience across the globe fall in love with Prabhas all over again. The visual effect work is currently in process and some sources who have seen the work claim that the visuals of Adipurush are unlike anything one has seen in world cinema.
In the past, Om Raut has spoken about Prabhas being the ideal choice to play Lord Ram on the screen. “To my knowledge, eyes are a reflection of heart and Prabhas is such a pure soul that his eyes are calm. With his eyes, I got closest to my imagination of Prabhu Ram. Every time I cut to him, his soul gets reflected through his eyes, and that’s extremely pure,” he had told Pinkvilla. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Adipurush.
