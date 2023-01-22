EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao shares update on Stree 2 shoot, Deets inside

Further talking about their recently released song, Rajkummar Rao says that he has grown up listening to ‘Achha Sila Diya’ umpteen number of times. “So I have very fond memories of the song. But when Bhushan (Kumar) sir called me and said that he wanted me to do a single… also we are working together on so many things, there is a great bond that we share. So I said, ‘Sure I have never really done it, and what’s the song’. So he played the song for me, and I liked it. I really liked the recreation. I thought it’s very well done. He said Arvindr Khaira will be directing it, and I have always liked his work. Nora was also there, and I thought it would be great to work with her again after ‘Kamariya’. So the team was sorted and we just had fun making it for 2 to 3 days,” recalled Raj.

Rajkummar Rao and Nora Fatehi, who were recently seen in the music video of ‘Achha Sila Diya’, have earlier featured together in the song ‘Kamariya’ from Amar Kaushik’s Stree. When we asked Raj to share an update on the much awaited, Stree 2, here’s what he had to say. “We will be starting our shoot soon. I really can’t comment much, but yes soon. Hopefully, this year,” said the Badhaai Do actor. Will there be a reboot version of ‘Kamariya’ in the sequel? “Let's see, why not?,” laughs Nora.

Nora further stated that she doesn’t have any memories of the original track. “However, the lyrics of this song are so deep and powerful, they evoke a certain kind of emotion. So when I first heard it, I knew that this would be an intense music video. And paired up with Rajkummar Rao and Arvindr Khaira who directed the video, I knew it was going to be a really nice experience. Tapping into the acting zone of things, and going into portraying a story within three minutes, I enjoy doing that a lot. I think it's difficult, but once it's done properly and packaged well - it can come out really well. I have done that before with ‘Chhor Denge’ and ‘Pachtaoge’ with Vicky (Kaushal). So I have had that experience before. I have worked with Rajkummar Rao on ‘Kamariya’. We had an amazing experience. It was very fun. So I knew this one would also be a good one,” shared Nora.

What kind of music have they both grown up on? “Mostly Hindi film songs. Very rarely I would listen to some western songs. But yes, all Bollywood songs of the 90s. Mostly Shah Rukh (Khan) sir songs, because I have always been a huge fan. So his album, anyday it would come out, I would listen to that on loop. Also, when (AR) Rahman sir’s music started coming in, I was zapped. (I was like) what is this new kind of music which has come in? I would really trip on Bombay, Roja, Rangeela and Dil Se…,” says Rajkummar Rao.

Nora adds, “Mine is very diverse. Between listening to a lot of hip-hop and urban music, to Arabic music, North African music, and a lot of Hindi songs. So very diverse. Sometimes Nigerian music, Somalian music. I have a very diverse music taste.”