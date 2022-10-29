EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao reunite on Stree 2 in 2023; Varun Dhawan to join in as Bhediya

In 2018, Amar Kaushik made his directorial debut with the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree with Dinesh Vijan as a producer. The horror comedy proved to be a blockbuster and opened the floodgates for this genre in the Hindi Film Industry. Ever since then, there have been enough conversations about a sequel to Stree, but there was no concrete outcome to the same. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Amar Kaushik, who is gearing up for Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, has locked the script of Stree 2 and is all set to reunite with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao on the sequel early next year.

What's the status of Stree 2?

“Amar and his team of writers have been working on the script of Stree 2 for a while now, and they have finally locked a subject that takes forward the legacy of the first part. They are well aware of all the expectations and hence, despite pressures from all ends to make a sequel, were in no hurry to make Stree 2. The script has shaped up well and the team is now all set to take the film on floors early next year,” revealed a source close to the development.

When will Stree 2 go on floors?

While prep work is going at the moment on paper, the pre-production begins post the release of Bhediya in November. “The idea is to take it on floors in the first quarter of 2023,” the source informed adding further that Stree and Bhediya will be a part of the same universe. “Shraddha has made a brief appearance in a song of Bhediya and now, Varun Dhawan too is expected to have a role to play in Stree 2. The story of Bhediya eventually leads to Stree and that would set the ball rolling for Maddock’s unique horror-comedy universe,” the source added.

Dinesh Vijan's Horror Universe