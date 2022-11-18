EXCLUSIVE: Jyothika and Alaya F join Rajkummar Rao in Srikanth Bolla biopic; Filming begins this month

After Saand Ki Aankh, director Tushar Hiranandani is gearing up for another exciting biopic. According to a source close to the development, his next directorial is a biopic on Visually Impaired Industrialist, Srikanth Bolla biopic. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar, will feature Rajkummar Rao in the leading role of Srikanth Bolla and is expected to go on floors by end of this month. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the team has locked the female leads of the film. According to sources, Jyothika and Alaya F have been signed on to play two key roles in this yet untitled biopic.

“The prep work on the film has been going on for a while now and the team is all set to take the film on floors in a fortnight. The story rides on three principal characters, played by Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika and Alaya F, who have also been doing some workshops and ice-breaking sessions over the last few weeks. While Rajkummar is playing the titular role, the details of Jyothika and Alaya F have been kept under wraps for now,” revealed a source close to the development.

Who is Srikanth Bolla

The script of this yet-untitled biopic is written by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sindhu and will take the audience through the inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla, the founder of Bollant Industries. Talking of Mr. Bolla, he hails from a small village in Andhra Pradesh and rose like a phoenix despite facing several adversities. It also includes fighting a court battle with the state of Andhra Pradesh after class 10 to opt for the science stream. He also became the first international blind student to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. The film is tentatively titled Srikanth Bolla and will see a release in 2023.

Talking of Jyothika, the actress hails predominantly from the Tamil Film Industry having acted in successful films like Kushi, Dumm Dumm Dumm, Poovellam Un Vasam, Kaakha Kaakha, Chandramukhi, and Mozhi to name some. She is married to Suriya in 2006. Alaya F on the other hand made her acting debut in Hindi film industry with Jawani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and is presently gearing up for the release of Freddy.

