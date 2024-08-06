The Dinesh Vijan-produced Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi, is among the most anticipated films of the year. The countdown for the release has started as the Hindi Film Trade is ecstatic for the film to set the cash registers on fire upon its release during the Independence Day weekend. While the makers have officially announced the arrival of this horror comedy on August 15, Pinkvilla has an exclusive update for all the fans of Stree 2.

According to our sources close to the development, Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios, along with Amar Kaushik are planning to host special night shows of the film on August 14. “For Munjya, Dinesh Vijan planned an innovative release with mid-night screenings. With Stree 2, he is going a step ahead by hosting special paid previews of the film on August 14. The show timings are expected to be post 7.30 PM, and the fans will get to watch the film on the eve of Independence Day,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that it’s a business move taken collectively by all the stakeholders as there is tremendous hype around Stree 2 and the makers are looking to maximize it with special shows for the fans. “The night shows of August 14 usually run to packed houses owing to the holiday on August 15. This is what the team is capitalizing on as the limited shows are expected to put up housefull boards all across. The screenings of this Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film will be hosted all across the country, with tickets going live for sale on all the digital platforms,” the source shared, quick to add that the Stree 2 team is extremely confident of their content.

For those unaware, Stree 2 is a part of Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe, and is expected to be the link between all the films of the universe so far and also set up the timeline for the future. The film has ample of surprise cameos, which the audiences will get to witness upon the release on August 14. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

