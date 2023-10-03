EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Ka Message garners chatter as YRF to launch Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 Trailer next

On legendary Yash Chopra’s birthday, September 27, Aditya Chopra and the team launched the video asset of Tiger 3 titled Tiger Ka Message featuring Salman Khan. The asset saw the OG Spy, Tiger aka Salman Khan, giving a message to the nation, and has spiked conversation with regard to the plot of the third film in the Tiger Franchise. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that after Tiger Ka Message, YRF is all gearing up to launch the action-packed trailer of Tiger 3 soon.

Tiger 3 trailer by Mid-October

“The screenplay of Tiger 3 is driven by a solid storyline and character conflicts, and the same will be conveyed by the banner through all the video assets. After establishing the base with Tiger Ka Message featuring Salman Khan, YRF will be introducing the viewers to the world and characters of Tiger 3 with the theatrical trailer,” revealed a trade source, adding further that the date will be locked of launch will be locked soon.

“It’s going to be a trailer around mid-October before songs, continuing the momentum for the film keeping plot points in the forefront,” the source added. Tiger 3 is set to hit the big screen during the Diwali 2023 weekend and the campaign leading to its release will be different from all the films released through the year. “In the case of Pathaan, the idea was to launch the teaser followed by two songs and then the trailer. The campaign did wonders for the Pathaan and also set the tone to be followed by most of the Hindi films that were released in the post-Pathaan world. With Tiger 3, the idea is to go with the tone of the film by launching Teaser, Trailer, and then songs,” the source explained.

YRF strategy to democratize Tiger Ka Message on social media

Tiger 3 is the fifth film of YRF Spy Universe, which is led by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif with Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. For Tiger Ka Message, YRF opted for a one-of-its-kind non-exclusive approach. Instead of keeping the content exclusive to the stakeholders of the film, YRF democratized it by giving access to the asset to all the influencers, and film pages on various social media platforms. “The idea was to give the message the widest possible reach and that became a reality with communication going out from several pages. The Tiger Ka Message has reached out to 700 million viewers on the digital world from across pages and platforms,” the source informed.

On the day of the launch itself, the distribution team of YRF sent the Tiger Ka Message to exhibitors across the country for showcasing, and the same was screened with all the feature films through the weekend. “Tiger Ka Message has reached out to the people, especially the target audience. The thumb rule of marketing was followed – the product was placed and promoted at the right place at the right price. Now its time to unfold the campaign further with Tiger Ka Trailer,” the source concluded.

The YRF Spy Universe kicked off in 2012 with the release of Ek Tha Tiger, leading to Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. The next in line for the Universe is War 2, Tiger vs Pathaan, and a yet untitled Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-led spy film. Shah Rukh Khan will be making an extended appearance as Pathaan in Tiger 3 in a crucial action packed sequence. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

