EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor opens up on Dev, Amrita & Brahmastra 2: ‘Alia and I are making part 2 and 3 stories’

Ever since the release of Brahmastra, there is ample of conversation around the future of the franchise with several speculations around the casting as well. Ayan Mukerji has time and again spoken about his ambition to turn this film into a one of its kind Astra-Verse, with spins offs to multiple characters. In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji opened up about their vision for this franchise.

When asked, how open are they to seeing other actors play the characters of Dev and Amrita, which on paper look a lot more powerful than Shiva and Isha, Ranbir said, “I am super excited because we are among the lucky ones to know what the trilogy is and where the story will go from hereon. If I may speak on behalf of Alia, we can’t wait to get these two great actors to play the part of Dev and Amrita.” The actor believes that both Shiva and Isha too have a strong arc in parts 2 and 3. “I think, the character arc of Shiva and Isha in the next two parts of Brahmastra is amazing. We can’t wait to explore that as an actor and also have two other energies in Dev and Amrita.”