EXCLUSIVE: Is Deepika Padukone a part of Brahmastra Franchise? Ayan Mukerji says, 'Not Yet'

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji are all smiles at the moment as their mega-budget modern mythology, Brahmastra is scoring big at the box office across the globe. Celebrating the success and audience appreciation, the trio got in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently. While the three are well aware of all the appreciation and criticism coming their way, they are presently focusing on the positives and celebrating the feeling of acceptance from the audience, before moving on to the second part of this epic.

Several fan theories have gone viral on social media, and a notion there is also about Deepika Padukone’s involvement in the franchise. In the film, we get a short blink-and-miss glimpse of the actress as Shiva’s mother, Amrita. An image of Deepika has gone viral on various digital platforms. When asked Ayan to comment on the blink-and-miss appearance and the character trajectory of the actress in second part, the filmmaker smiles, “Do we have her in part one? I think you have imagined it.” When he is shown the frame from the film, Ayan adds, “I think, it was in that particular screen. Also, the image is so dark, I can’t see the face of this actor.”