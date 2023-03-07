EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji on being inspired by Nargis Dutt, Nutan, Rekha’s movies: They portrayed Indian women…

Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of a mother Debika, who fights against all odds to get her children back after the child welfare authority of Norway takes custody of her two kids. Rani is one of the most versatile actresses, and she has played various kinds of roles in her past films including Mardaani, Hichki, Black, Bunty Aur Babli, and many others. The talented actress recently graced Pinkvilla’s Woman Up season 4, during which she talked about breaking stereotypes, and women-led films. She talked about being inspired by Nargis Dutt, Rekha and Nutan’s movies, and how wonderfully they have portrayed Indian women on screen.

Rani Mukerji on being inspired by Rekha, Nutan, Nargis Dutt’s film

When asked which women-led films Rani has been inspired by while growing up, Rani told Pinkvilla, “There are so many films. Whether you pick up any films of Nargis ji, or Nutan ji, or Rekha ji. They are all wonderful films because they all have portrayed Indian women in the true sense. I like to portray an Indian woman on screen because we are beautiful inside out, we are strong, we are passionate, we have compassion, we are kind, and we are very forgiving.”

Rani Mukerji said that a lot of things make Indian women very beautiful and that over the years, actresses have performed some really wonderful roles. “Over the decades, actresses have come and performed such wonderful roles, and played such wonderful characters. And it's in our history. Rani of Jhansi ko hi le lo. Toh you know, every woman in our history, they have always been so special. So it’s amazing to be able to portray so many different characters from our Indian stories itself,” said Rani Mukerji.

