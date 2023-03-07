EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reacts to criticism for her voice in initial days: If I had to believe what people...

Rani Mukerji is one of the most loved actresses in town. Every time she appears on the big screen, she manages to leave everyone impressed with her craft. Rani, who was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, is all set to be seen in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. The trailer was launched recently and it got everyone quite emotional. Recently, Rani appeared on Pinkvilla's Woman Up Season 4 and spoke about her journey in Bollywood. She also talked about women-oriented films, breaking stereotypes, motherhood, and lots more.

Rani Mukerji talks about dealing with criticism

During the heart-to-heart conversation, Rani spoke about dealing with criticism in the past. She also revealed that not many people thought that her voice could become 'special' in the beginning. She also said that she can take constructive criticism and correct herself. Ask her if she faced a lot of opinions when she started out her career, she said, "The way I have always been in my life, luckily for me the kind of person I am, I believe in creating my own belief and sticking by my own belief. I don't really get deterred or worried about what people's opinions are toward me. Because if I start looking into that then I will have to start living for other people rather than myself. So it's very important not only as an actor but as a human being, as a person, it's very important to live by your own principles, value system and your own rights and wrongs because rights and wrongs are again opinionated. Your right could be my wrong and my wrong could be your right. If I had to live by those rules or aspects that what people thought of me then I would not have been able to be an actor. What is important to me is to take the good and keep the bad in my mind but not get carried away with that. If there is a criticism that I get that I feel can be constructive criticism where I can correct myself and make that better then I would take that. But if there's a criticism only because there's an agenda behind it, then you don't need to give much heat to it."

The Hum Tum actress added, "If I had to really believe what other people thought about my voice in the first place then my voice would not have been loved by so many millions of people. If I hadn't put my foot down and dubbed my own films, people today recognise me with my voice and for me, that's something that is amazing because not many people thought that my voice could become so special in my years of being in films would be. So I think there are things that you have to believe in yourself and leave the rest to God and the audience because we have to work hard, we have to do what's best that we can do up to the ability that we can do and the rest you can some points to destiny, some to the audience, some to God and some points to just the right timing and releasing the film at the right time."

