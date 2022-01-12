EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Teja the front runner for Maanaadu remake; Scripting in progress

Pinkvilla recently reported that Suresh Babu has acquired the rights to remake the recently released Tamil blockbuster, Maanaadu, in Telugu, Hindi and other Indian languages for a sum of Rs 12 crore. And now, we have another exclusive scoop on this film, as according to sources, Ravi Teja is the front runner to play the lead in the remake of Maanaadu.

“Suresh Babu has discussed the collaboration on Maanaadu with Ravi Teja and the mass maharaja has shown keen interest in coming on board the film. He has loved the basic concept and is waiting to hear the final narration of the script that is being reworked keeping a different set of audience sensibilities in mind. Once the narration is done, he would decide on doing or not doing the film, but at this point of time, it’s Ravi Teja, who is the front runner for the remake,” revealed a source close to the development.

Interestingly, the first teaser of Maanaadu in Telugu was launched by Ravi Teja in February 2021, and given the developments at the moment, it seems like life coming a full circle for the team of Maanaadu. Once locked, the film is expected to go on floors. Maanaadu aside, the upcoming films of Ravi Teja include Khiladi, Rama Rao On Duty, Ravansura, Tiger Nageswara Rao and Dhamaka.

The actor was last seen in the 2021 blockbuster, Krack. The Gopichand directorial was among the first major Telugu releases in the midst of pandemic and marked the comeback of Ravi Teja to the showbiz, putting an end to his dry spell at the BO.

Talking of Maanaadu, the basic premise unfolds on the day of a public conference wherein the state's Chief Minister, his bodyguard and a police officer are stuck in a time loop. The original was directed by Venkat Prabhu, and featured STR as the lead with S.J Suryah as the atangonist. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

