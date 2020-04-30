EXCLUSIVE: Rishi Kapoor moved to the ICU post being hospitalized for two weeks

Actor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018 and returned to India post undergoing treatment for almost a year in New York. Now we hear that he has been keeping unwell and is serious.

returned to India after almost a year post undergoing treatment for Cancer while in New York. He was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 and underwent a marrow treatment while in NY. During his stay in New York, wife was with him and Ranbir made regular visits, often, with girlfriend . While his stay in New York, he was visited by many stars from across Bollywood as they hoped for his speedy recovery.

Now we hear, the actor has been hospitalized and is serious. A well-placed source who's also a producer and is close to the family, on condition of anonymity, revealed that he has been in remission and immunity is affected which is why he has been hospitalized for two weeks now and has not completely been cured, and now he's unwell. The actor was in the hospital for two weeks, however, he has been moved to the ICU on Wednesday evening after his condition deteriorated. The source added, he's in a very serious condition and wife Neetu Kapoor is by his side while is also making regular visits to the hospital to be with his dad.

The actor was last seen in The Body co-starry Emraan Hashmi, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Vedhika. The actor has resumed shooting for upcoming film with Juhi Chawla, Sharmaji Namkeen, post his return from New York, however, the shooting was canceled due to his health issues. Meanwhile, he will be seen in the official adaption of The Intern co-starring .

Credits :Pinkvilla

