EXCLUSIVE: The RRR trio of SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan discuss and define what heroism means to them

SS Rajamouli has got two powerhouses – Jr. NTR and Ram Charan - on board his next directorial, RRR, which is all gearing up for a theatrical release on January 7. The director has always presented his heroes in the most larger-than-life manner. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, we asked the trio what heroism means to each one of them and they had an interesting perspective on the term.

Explaining his version of a hero, SS Rajamouli says, “A hero should be super strong – physically and mentally. He should be able to bring the sky to the earth. He should be so vulnerable that any person can easily connect to him. The contrast of being strong and vulnerable is what makes a hero for me. His hero Tarak aka. NTR agrees and adds, “For me, a hero should have this approach of normalcy. His strength should not be boasted, but when the time has arrived, he should be ready to pounce and do justice.”

Jr. NTR further explains, “I have this comic book approach towards heroes. What’s Avengers? They are all people like us. But when the time is right, they have to bring out their powers.” Ram Charan too has a similar take on hero-ism. “Spider Man is a normal guy, who lives with grandparents. He then get’s the power, soon to emphasize what's happening in the city. So, if one has that empathy, the listening ear, to make a difference in their lives in a small or big way, is a hero. You can be a hero in your gully, apartment. If you have empathy, you are a hero,” says Ram.

Both NTR and Charan have a fan base that transcends all borders. When asked on how they tackle stardom, NTR explains, “That’s what legacy is all about. We knew what our predecessors were ever since we were kids. This is not something new that we are handling, we have seen them handle stardom and fandom. We have just brought in a bit of newness to it where we bond with them and support them in a lot of ways. It has become like a big family.

Charan is on the same page and elaborates, “They are the family members, who we don’t speak to every day. It’s an unseen love. I see stardom as a responsibility, we wake up with a cause. We just can’t wake up and do nothing because there are so many people waiting to see our work. There is a decorum that we have to maintain. In my lowest times, they have adored us. It has been a boaster for me to make up and do something new.”

