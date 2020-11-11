  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Saiee Manjrekar REVEALS how her family celebrates Diwali every year and her plans this year

Saiee Manjrekar, who was seen in Dabangg 3, has opened up on how she will be celebrating her Diwali this year away from her family.
Diwali is around the corner and everyone has their plans for the festival of light. Not just the aam aadmi, but the celebs in Bollywood are also looking forward to the festival. Interestingly, festivals are not just a time of celebration, but it also brings back thousands of memories from childhood and how Diwali was celebrated back then. Recently, Saiee Manjrekar, who made her debut with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, got into a conversation with Pinkvilla and shared how she used to celebrate Diwali in her childhood.

The newcomer stated that her mother used to host a puja on the occasion of choti Diwali every year. Saiee also emphasised that her mother was very particular about everyone attending the puja, having vegetarian food and getting dressed up for the day. This isn’t all. Saiee recalled how her mother used to wake the kids as early as 6 am every morning despite the vacation and used to make them shower with ubtan and dahi. Besides, the entire Manjrekar family used to visit the market to get new kandils every year and they used to hang them together.

While Saiee got nostalgic about recalling her childhood Diwali days, the actress revealed that she will be away from her family this year on the festival due to work. Although she is accompanied by her mother, the Dabangg 3 actress did mention that this Diwali will be different from last year not just because of her work schedule but also the COVID pandemic.

To note, after making a grand debut with Dabangg 3, Saiee is foraying into Telugu cinema and will be seen playing the lead in Varun Tej starrer sports drama Boxer.

Pinkvilla

