EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya return to celebrate 'Prem' on Diwali 2024; WIP for EID 2024

It has been a while since Salman Khan has made a new film announcement. Over the last 2 years, the superstar has been busy working on his Eid 2023 and Diwali 2023 release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. But that’s not all, SK has been flooded with offers from filmmakers across genres and it seems that he has gotten back to his original roots. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are reuniting for the fifth time on their next epic family drama tentatively titled Prem Ki Shaadi.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya to start shooting from November 2023

“Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have been discussing Prem Ki Shaadi for a while now and the film is now in the stage of hitting the floors this year. Salman and Sooraj are looking to start Prem Ki Shaadi from November/December 2023. With the film, Sooraj plans to celebrate love in the backdrop of nuclear families and is among the most special subjects that he has developed till date,” revealed a source close to the development.

Prem Ki Shaadi will be targeting a Diwali 2024 release in cinema halls across the globe and will proceed to the casting stage soon. “Sooraj Barjatya will get into the process of locking the female lead and key ensemble cast of Prem Ki Shaadi in a couple of months. While his films have always had romantic tracks leading to “shaadi”, this time around, the entire conflict revolves around the life of a married couple with strong family elements,” the source added.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya soft block Diwali 2024

While his Diwali 2024 project at the moment is Prem Ki Shaadi, there are a dozen of scripts that he is considering for Eid 2024. “Salman has been offered a film each by Mythri, Dharma Productions, Dil Raju, Aamir Khan Productions, and Sajid Nadiadwala that have the potential of being his Eid 2024 offing. He is talking to all stakeholders, apart from developing a couple of in-house films under his banner, Salman Khan Films. He will take a call on his Eid 2024 offing hopefully by April, as the idea is to start a new film by June 2023,” the source informed.

Apart from the two aforementioned project, Salman is committed to do the biggest action film of India – Tiger v/s Pathaan – for Yash Raj Films which pits him against Shah Rukh Khan. The project is expected to go on floors in second half of 2024 for a big release in 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: It’s going to be Salman Khan v/s Shah Rukh Khan as Aditya Chopra plans a Tiger v/s Pathaan film