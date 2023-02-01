EXCLUSIVE: Shridhar Raghavan on Tiger 3: ‘It’s a rock solid film; more and better of what people liked’

Having written blockbusters like the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff led War and the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan, Shridhar Raghavan’s next is Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan , Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Having worked on 3 films in the spy space, Shridhar Raghavan has been appointed as the mentor of YRF Spy Universe and is developing many ideas to expand it further in consultation with Aditya Chopra. The writer confirms that all the characters will meet each other at some point of time in this ambitious universe.

When asked about what to expect from the Maneesh Sharma directed Tiger 3, which is gearing up for a Diwali 2023 release, Shridhar said, “It’s already written a couple of years back. You can expect more and better of what people have liked in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. I think fans will like what we have made. It’s a good.. rock solid film.” The writer insists that it was a conscious decision to make Tiger a little funny in his cameo in Pathaan. Through the last decade, the character of Tiger has evolved from being sleek and romantic in Ek Tha Tiger to intense and furious in the second part.

What side of Tiger can one see in Tiger 3? “I can’t talk about it,” he laughs, adding further, “It’s something done by Maneesh (Sharma, director) and Adi Sir. It was the same person in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai – you didn’t feel disconnected with the character in those two films and this is a continuation of that. We have maintained uniformity but also brought in a lot of new elements, which I think would work well. Adi sir will kill me if I talk more about it.”

Shah Rukh Khan is a fan of action genre

His recent outing Pathaan is creating new box office records every passing day. It has already shattered multiple records through it’s one week run and is now on the course of creating history. Shridhar informs that the leading man, Shah Rukh Khan had fabulous ideas, which were incorporated in the script. “Shah Rukh sir loves the action genre. He really knows the genre inside out and is a big fan of action. He had a point of view, idea, vulnerability – so there were a lot of discussions happening and it was a collaborative process,” he concludes.

Watch the full interview here, as Shridhar Raghavan opened up about the YRF Spy Universe with Tiger (Salman), Pathaan (SRK) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), spoke about the probable crossovers, the future plans and lot more.