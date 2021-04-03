EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan approached for Master Remake; Will he step into Thalapathy Vijay's shoes?

The Tamil original featured Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead, and was a run away hit at the box-office, despite releasing in between Covid-19 pandemic. Details

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that the Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi fronted Master is gearing up for a Hindi remake. We also revealed that Kabir Singh producer, Murad Khetani and Endemol Shine will be producing the film in Hindi with two top names from Bollywood, making it one of the biggest hero vs villain events upon its release. And now, we have learnt that team of Master have started to approach actors to step into the lead character of Master and the baddie Bhavani. Team Master is keen to have Bollywood superstar, on board the film.

“Murad and the team of Endemol have had a couple of meetings with Salman Khan over the last 30 days, to discuss Master with him. Salman has liked the concept of the film, and has shown keen interest, however, is waiting for the team of Master to come to him with a bound script in Hindi, as a lot of elements from the Tamil original have to be tweaked to suit the sensibilities of Bollywood audience,” revealed a source close to the development. The titular role of Master, played by Thalapathy Vijay in original, has an aura and screen presence that can be justified by very few superstars in Bollywood, and that’s the reason why Salman was the obvious first choice for the team.

“Salman’s aura and personality suits best for the role of Master, and that’s exactly what the makers also felt. The discussions are in the very nascent stage, and Salman will take his decision on doing or not doing the film only after hearing the screenplay narration. The team of Master is currently working on the rewriting the script – tweaking the second half of the original, and editing the rather longer portions to keep the runtime in check in Hindi. The next narration with Salman is expected to take place in a couple of months,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release of his Eid 2021 release, Radhe, the theatrical trailer of which is expected to hit the digital world soon. He is currently on a break from the Tiger 3 shoot, and expected to re-join the gang in the second week of April in Mumbai. Reportedly, he will be juggling between the promotions of Radhe and the shoot of Tiger 3 in April and May. There’s an overseas schedule of Tiger 3 planned in the month of June, however, it all depends on the Covid-19 scenario in Europe and a final call on flying abroad will be taken by end of May. After wrapping up Tiger 3 around September next year, Salman moves on to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Sajid Nadiadwala.

“If everything falls in place, Master will be Salman’s next after KEKD and go on the floors around the month of February/March next year. Apart from Master, he is reading a couple of more subjects, to block the date in Q1 of 2022,” the source signed off. Stay tuned for more news on Salman Khan and the status quo of Master.

