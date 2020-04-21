EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan's father Salim Khan takes a walk on road amid lockdown? Here's what he has to say

A Bandra resident reached out to Pinkvilla alleging that Salim Khan was defying Government's lockdown orders by taking a walk on roads. However, the acclaimed screenwriter clarifies that he hasn't broken any rules and has a pass based on medical grounds. Read.

Superstar had recently slammed people who were violating coronavirus lockdown rules and called them jokers. Pinkvilla recently learnt that acclaimed screenwriter Salim Khan has reportedly been taking a half an hour walk on Bandra Promenade every morning. The government clearly notified that every citizen that no one is allowed to step out unless they are going to buy essentials or are amidst an emergency.

A Bandra resident reached out to us, informing, that she finds Salim Khan and his friends taking a walk on the Bandra Promenade every morning. Requesting anonymity, she revealed, “Initially, we thought maybe it’s a one off thing but over the last 3 weeks, we have seen him walk for half an hour every alternate day. He comes by 8.30 am and is around till 9 am." She further questioned, "While other citizens are receiving so much flak for stepping out needlessly, and why are stars and their families above the rule?”

We reached out to Bandra police, Senior Police Inspector Vijayalaxmi Hiremath, who in return informed us, "We have received a picture anonymously but Salim Khan's face is not recognisable in it since it has been clicked from the backside. We will take the required action once we verify the report."



When we reached out to Salim Khan, he clarified to Pinkvilla, "I have been adviced by the doctors to continue my walks as I have lower back issues. I have been walking for the last 40 years and the doctor has told me if I stop suddenly, it might affect my back more. Moreover, I have the pass issued by the government till April 30, and I am following all the norms possible. It is only on medical grounds, that I am allowed to take a walk outside. I am a law-abiding citizen but people tend to pick on us given that we are celebrities. I am not the only one who walks around. There are so many people I see who are strolling with their pets. But no one reports them! Anyway, I am ensuring I take all safety measures and also, I hope everyone else does too."

Meanwhile, the lockdown in the country has been extended until May 3. Cases of coronavirus have reached over 18000 in India with over 530 deaths reported.

