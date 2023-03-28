EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her upcoming projects Kushi and Citadel: ‘There’s never a dull day’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an exciting year ahead with some incredible projects in the pipeline that include Kushi, and the Indian installment of Citadel. Samantha will star in Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda, and the actress shared the first-look poster of the film on Instagram just a few days ago. She will also be seen in the Indian installment of Citadel, alongside Varun Dhawan. It is a spin-off to The Russo Brothers’ Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Samantha Ruth Prabhu talked about her upcoming projects, and how both Kushi and Citadel are very important to her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her upcoming projects Kushi and Citadel

When asked about her upcoming projects Kushi and Citadel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that both are very different from each other. “The two are starkly different from one another,” said Samantha. She further added that it’s going to be a crazy year for her, and that both projects are very important to her. She talked about the ‘exhilarating experience’ of boing on both sets and how it keeps her going. “It's like every day phenomenal. And that’s how I feel being on both sets every single day. There's never a dull day,” said Samantha.

She said that there’s never a single day where feels that the scene was just okay. “Every day it’s like 'today's scene was amazing' and I think that's what keeps me going. That's what makes me forget about the pain and the fatigue of what I’m going through because it is so rewarding, the feeling of just nailing a shot, nailing a scene. And it makes my day,” said Samantha.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on working with her co-stars Varun Dhawan and Vijay Deverakonda

When asked about her Kushi co-star Vijay Deverakonda and Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan, Samantha said, “They're both called VD it's weird! I’m working with two VDs. But they're both amazing co-stars for sure. Both are very giving co-stars. I definitely draw from my co-stars. When they put up a great performance it just makes me want to do my best and it pushes me to my limits so I think they are both incredible co-stars,” said Samantha.

