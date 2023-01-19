EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan quits The Collective to join Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh’s DCA

In December 2018, Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut with the Abhishek Kapoor directed Kedarnath. The actress followed it up with the Rohit Shetty directorial, Simmba, and consolidated her position in the industry as a talent to watch out for. While pandemic slowed down her career trajectory, she was a part of films like Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re among others. Ever since her debut, she has been managed by KWAN (Now, The Collective). And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sara Ali Khan has decided to part ways with The Collective.

According to sources close to the development, Sara will be ending her 5 year long journey with The Collective. “Sara had a great journey with The Collective, and the two have decided to amicably part ways for better future prospects. Sara has now signed up an exclusive agreement with the Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh led, DCA – Dharma Cornerstone Agency. The paperwork is done and going ahead, Dharma will exclusively manage films, web series and brands for Sara Ali Khan,” revealed a source close to the development.

Earlier in November, Tiger Shroff too had left The Collective and joined Dharma Cornerstone Agency, for better prospects. However, in the same month, Ranveer Singh had amicably parted ways with Yash Raj Films to join The Collective, who is now working exclusive to create a brand out of Ranveer. In the post pandemic world, there have been changes with regards to the management teams, as actors indulged in a restructuring strategy.

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming films

DCA at present is managing actors like Ananya Panday, Tammanaah Bhatia, Tripti Dimri, Tiger Shroff, and Vijay Deverakonda among others. Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming films include the Dinesh Vijan Production, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-starring Vicky Kaushal and the Ramesh Taurani production, Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. While release date of both films are yet unannounced, we hear they might take a direct to digital route. Sara is also a part of the Karan Johar production, Ae Watan Mere Watan, which is set against the backdrop of All India Radio program. The film has been wrapped up and is gearing up for a Amazon Prime Premiere soon. The actress is in the process of reading many more scripts and will make soon new exciting announcements very soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.