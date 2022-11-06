EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh in talks for a non-exclusive deal KWAN; Agency that manages wife Deepika Padukone too

“Ranveer Singh is exploring various options, and at the moment is in talks with multiple agencies and agents. He is keen to sign on with KWAN, but the structure is still undecided,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the agency also manages the account of his wife, Deepika Padukone. “However, a different set of teams will work of both talents,” the source firmly said.

On Friday, Pinkvilla created a stir in the industry by breaking the news that Ranveer Singh and YRF have decided to amicably part ways after a fruitful association of over 10 years. We also revealed that the actor will however continue to work with the banner in the capacity of an actor if and when an opportunity arrives. And now we have exclusively learnt that Ranveer Singh is in talks to join the talent management agency, KWAN (Now, The Collective) in a non-exclusive manner.

That’s not all, Ranveer in all probabilities will sign a nonexclusive deal with the agency. “It basically means, KWAN will be on account of Ranveer, however, if any other agency gets him brands and scripts, he is open to taking their offer up too and giving them the commission that works warrants. Over the years, Ranveer has built this aura for himself where he can be in the position to set his own rules. He might a personal manager and then, another set of agencies getting him all the work, with KWAN bestowed with the primary responsibility,” the source added.

This is a model that will be similar to what some other stars follow today, including Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan, who are working independently and no longer associated with Reshma Shetty’s Matrix. “The model is clear, you get interesting work and brands, and get your commission. The best one gets the money. It's all about flying solo and independently, without being bound by their terms and condition,” the source signed off.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Cirkus and that would be followed by Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He is also the front-runner for Basil Joseph’s Shaktimaan, provided the script shapes up as well as expected by the studio and talent. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.