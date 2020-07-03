  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Saroj Khan's daughter remembers her: My mother was a fighter; she was the man of our house

Saroj Khan's sudden demise has left the entire industry in shock once again this year. The veteran choreographer passed away this morning and her youngest daughter Sukaina Khan opens up about how Saroj ji always did everything for her family.
6878 reads Mumbai
Earlier this morning, there was news that veteran choreographer and artist Saroj Khan is no more with us. After battling a chronic diabetes for years, she suffered a major cardiac arrest and the doctors couldn't revive her after that. While Saroj ji has left for the heavenly abode, she's left behind a legacy that will be revered for generations to come. 

Talking about her mother, her youngest child - daughter Sukaina Khan spoke to us and said, "My mother was my hero. She was the greatest influence in my life. She was both a mother and father to me. She was very lenient but at the same time, wanted my etiquette to be perfect. She loved me being around her since I'm the youngest. My mum was my fighter. From the age of 13 to 71, she has done everything to fend for us and give us a full life. She has never complained and was the man of the house."

ALSO READ: Ace choreographer Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest, last rites performed in Mumbai

Ask her what actually happened to her and she reveals that it was her diabetes and breathlessness that raised concerns. "On 20th of June, she started complaining of breathlessness. Being breathless during such times, indicated that maybe she has contracted Covid. So we took her to the hospital and got her checked. The test came out to be negative but her breathlessness got worse day by day. They asked us to put her on oxygen for a day or two. It was a normal procedure and we were okay with it. But then, suddenly two to three days ago, she suddenly had a huge spike in her diabetes, which went up to 600-650 on the scale. Last night, we were called when she was sleeping and at 1.52 am today, she had a cardiac arrest. We tried reviving her till 2 o'clock but she didn't respond," she tells us. 

But Sukaina also tells us that she didn't 'have much of health issues' in the recent past and was raring to go to work. "When it comes down to work, she wanted to go back to work. Whether she's got fever, cold; it doesn't make a difference. She never liked making excuses. Even if she wasn't shooting, she was teaching the newcomers personally. She was teaching dance to Alizeh Agnihotri, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Saiee Manjrekar and was quite happy with it. She was just too happy to be part of their journeys," she further adds. 

Saroj Khan's journey has not just been a bed of roses. Getting married at 13, she had her first child at 14 and after her marriage fell apart, she has single-handedly taken care of her kids and fended for other members of her family as well. Sukaina calls her mom her hero. "Every woman would agree with me that raising children alone is a very difficult job. And when you have a few other family members depending on you, it becomes all the more difficult. She never had a frown on her face. She was always like, 'Main hoon na. Ho jayega'. She never had a no for any problem and didn't disappoint anyone saying, 'Main nahi kar sakti'. My mother has always backed us up" she signed off telling us that she will keep her mother's memories in a very special corner of her heart.

Our condolences to the entire family.  

Credits :Pinkvilla

