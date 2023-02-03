EXCLUSIVE: Secret behind Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha's HOT bodies in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song revealed

Ranbir Kapoor , who is currently enjoying the newest phase of his life as he welcomed his baby girl Raha last year, is all set to collaborate with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The duo has teamed up for Luv Ranjan's upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Ever since the film was announced, the excitement amongst netizens was doubled. Recently, the trailer was launched at a grand event and that left everyone mighty impressed. Now the makers unveiled the first song titled Tere Pyaar Mein and people are going gaga over Ranbir and Shraddha's intense chemistry and their toned bodies. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the duo followed a strict regime before shooting for the blockbuster song.

The song Tere Pyaar Mein has already taken over the chartbusters by storm. Netizens have been loving the gem by Pritam. It is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. Apart from the music, people are going gaga over Ranbir and Shraddha . Their sizzling chemistry is definitely a major highlight of it. Ranbir is seen flaunting his fit body while Shraddha set the screens on fire in the white bikini. Fans even called their appearance 'thirst traps' after the song came out.

Pinkvilla has learnt that both actors worked really hard to get those super-fit bodies. While speaking about the hard work both the stars put in and how they managed to deliver the performance, a source informed, "The actors wanted to look the part and be in their fittest avatar during the shoot of this beautiful song. They followed a strict workout and diet regime. Both Ranbir & Shraddha had their personal trainers who trained them for two hours in the morning during the shoot schedule. The duo also used to go for runs daily after the shoot and followed a strict diet, even though both of them are foodies."

Going by the visuals, it surely looks like Ranbir and Shraddha's hard work has paid off really well. The song has been shot across exotic and scenic locations in Spain. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on 8th March 2023.