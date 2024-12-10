EXCLUSIVE: Rajesh Khattar, who dubbed for Fahadh Faasil, reacts to his Bollywood debut; 'What is there to say...'

Pinkvilla recently informed you that Imtiaz Ali’s next with Pushpa 2 star Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri is titled Idiots of Istanbul. The South star is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film, meanwhile, veteran actor Rajesh Khattar who has dubbed his character in the Hindi version, called him a ‘wonderful actor’ as he reacted to his Bollywood debut.

While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, Rajesh Khattar reacted to the debut of Fahadh Faasil in the industry and stated, "I think it is about time that he should have come into a Hindi film. I don't like the word Bollywood, but yeah, in a Hindi film. And it was about time that he should have come over and done a movie out here. And I'm so happy that he's doing it."

"I mean, what is there to say about Fahadh Faasil? Everybody knows that he's an excellent actor. He's a wonderful actor. I have seen his work. I've been an admirer of his work mujhe unka kaam acha lagta hai ek actor hone ke naate main khud actor hoon to main jo dekhta hoon unki craft mujhe zyada samjh mein aati hai (I like his work and as an actor as I see his craft, I understand it even better) and he's an extremely talented artist," he further added.

Advertisement

It was earlier this year that Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Imtiaz Ali and Fahadh Faasil have joined hands for the latter’s debut in the Hindi space.

Most recently, we also informed you that the film is titled Idiots of Istanbul and Jab Harry Met Sejal's director is switching genre from intense romance to a slice-of-life romantic comedy. A source close to the development shared with us that the story that features Triptii Dimri in the lead role demands a title like Idiots of Istanbul, as the two key characters are on a journey to the largest city in Turkey.

The source also informed us that the film will be shot in over 3 months, with schedules in India and Europe. It has also been revealed that the pre-production work has already begun as Imtiaz Ali has completed his round of recce.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter’s dad Rajesh Khattar defends him amidst linkup rumors with GF Chandni Bainz; ‘28 saal ke ladke ke saath…’