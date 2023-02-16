EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi 2 in development, To roll post Raj and DK’s Citadel and The Family Man 3
Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Farzi also featured Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles.
Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Farzi, headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna, was unveiled on Amazon Prime Video recently, and received an encouraging response from the audience. This cat and mouse chase revolves around Sunny, a counterfeiter, and Michael, who wants to make the country free of the counterfeiting menace. Pinkvilla now has an interesting update on this Raj and DK show. We have heard that Farzi 2 is already in development, and the filmmaker duo have started working in that direction.
“Raj and DK have an idea on how they want the story of season 2 to progress, and will start writing the script soon. They are excited about season 2, and plan to mount it on a larger scale. It will take the story forward from where they have left in season one. For now, Raj and DK are focussing on Citadel, which will be followed by Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 3, and then they will start with the shoot of Farzi 2,” informs a source close to the development.
How Farzi happened?
Meanwhile, in a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor revealed how he and Raj and DK came together for Farzi. “How it happened was they had come to me with this subject called Farzi, which at that time was a film. We had interacted a couple of times, and they kept sharing the fact that they found it difficult to put it into one film because it’s a lot of content as it's a big story. It kind of didn’t happen, they were not feeling like they were being able to put it like that, and I moved on to other things,” Kapoor said.
He elaborated. “Then they reached out to me for a movie, and I asked them if they have a show. I had seen The Family Man and enjoyed it so much, that the viewer in me was reaching out as an artist to the maker in them saying that I really enjoyed watching this, and do you have something for me too. That’s when DK said, ‘The show that we are working on right now is actually the film that we had offered you, and would you be interested?’ I said that was always a great idea.”
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Sethupathi and Abhishek Bachchan in talks with Gautham Vasudev Menon for his next
Farzi
Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for him. ‘Just between you & me’ is his favorite l...Read more