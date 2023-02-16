EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi 2 in development, To roll post Raj and DK’s Citadel and The Family Man 3

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Farzi, headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna, was unveiled on Amazon Prime Video recently, and received an encouraging response from the audience. This cat and mouse chase revolves around Sunny, a counterfeiter, and Michael, who wants to make the country free of the counterfeiting menace. Pinkvilla now has an interesting update on this Raj and DK show. We have heard that Farzi 2 is already in development, and the filmmaker duo have started working in that direction.

“Raj and DK have an idea on how they want the story of season 2 to progress, and will start writing the script soon. They are excited about season 2, and plan to mount it on a larger scale. It will take the story forward from where they have left in season one. For now, Raj and DK are focussing on Citadel, which will be followed by Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 3, and then they will start with the shoot of Farzi 2,” informs a source close to the development.