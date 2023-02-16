EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Sethupathi and Abhishek Bachchan in talks with Gautham Vasudev Menon for his next
Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Vasudev Menon will next be seen in Vetrimaaran’s Tamil period crime-thriller, Viduthalai.
Gautham Vasudev Menon is one of the most renowned filmmakers in India, having helmed many highly appreciated projects. His last directorial outing, 2022's Tamil neo-noir gangster film - Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Part I: The Kindling, was also critically acclaimed, and did well at the box office too. Pinkvilla now has an interesting update on the filmmaker’s next directorial. We have heard that Menon is in talks with Vijay Sethupathi and Abhishek Bachchan for an action-drama. The film would be mounted on a large scale.
“The story revolves around two main protagonists, and Gautham has reached out to Vijay and Abhishek to play the main leads. Both the actors have liked the subject, which will be mounted on a large scale. Gautham has created an interesting world for this film, wherein Vijay and Abhishek will play two very larger-than-life characters. Once the final script is locked, they will take the conversation forward. The contracts are yet to be signed,” informs a source close to the development.
Besides being an acclaimed filmmaker, Gautham Vasudev Menon has also acted in many movies. Interestingly, he will next be seen with Vijay Sethupathi in Vetrimaaran’s Tamil period crime-thriller, Viduthalai. They have earlier featured in director Ranjit Jeyakodi’s recently released neo-noir action thriller - Michael, and in Ashwath Marimuthu’s 2020 Tamil romantic fantasy film - Oh My Kadavule.
Abhishek Bachchan and Gautham Vasudev Menon
Abhishek Bachchan and Gautham Vasudev Menon too have known each for a long time. In 2022, the actor had taken to Twitter to express his excitement for Menon’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Sharing the film’s Hindi trailer, he had written, “So many friends and people I admire in this. Can’t wait to see it. All the best guys.”
We reached out to Gautham Vasudev Menon for a confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from him.
