EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Sethupathi and Abhishek Bachchan in talks with Gautham Vasudev Menon for his next

Gautham Vasudev Menon is one of the most renowned filmmakers in India, having helmed many highly appreciated projects. His last directorial outing, 2022's Tamil neo-noir gangster film - Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Part I: The Kindling, was also critically acclaimed, and did well at the box office too. Pinkvilla now has an interesting update on the filmmaker’s next directorial. We have heard that Menon is in talks with Vijay Sethupathi and Abhishek Bachchan for an action-drama. The film would be mounted on a large scale.

“The story revolves around two main protagonists, and Gautham has reached out to Vijay and Abhishek to play the main leads. Both the actors have liked the subject, which will be mounted on a large scale. Gautham has created an interesting world for this film, wherein Vijay and Abhishek will play two very larger-than-life characters. Once the final script is locked, they will take the conversation forward. The contracts are yet to be signed,” informs a source close to the development.