EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor on working with Varun Dhawan again, 'I hope we get a film where we are reunited'

Shraddha Kapoor is among the most adored actresses in the Hindi Film Industry. She has been a part of some of India's most loved and memorable films like Aashiqui 2, Haider, Ek Villain, Baaghi, Stree, Chhichhore and ABCD2. Her film with Prabhas, Saaho, is among the highest Indian movie grossers of all time. The actress is returning to film screens after almost 3 years with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This Luv Ranjan directorial marks her first film with Ranbir Kapoor and it will release on the 8th of March, 2023, coinciding with the auspicious festival of Holi.

Shraddha graced Pinkvilla with an interview of hers where she discussed about her choice of films, her co-star Ranbir Kapoor and her Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar director Luv Ranjan. In the mix of it all, the actress also spilled beans on the sequel to her blockbuster film Stree and her chances of working with Varun Dhawan again, considering that they are now part of the same movie universe.

Shraddha Kapoor Expresses Her Excitement For The Sequel Of Her Blockbuster Film Stree

When Shraddha Kapoor was asked about how excited she was for Stree 2 knowing that it was confirmed in the post credit scene of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film, Bhediya, the actress firstly expressed how nice she felt to see the excitement from people when they saw her in the song Thumkeshwari, right before the post credit scene of Bhediya and began to speculate whether Stree 2 was coming or not. She felt it encouraging and heartwarming. Shraddha also shared how it was like when she heard the script of Stree for the very first time. She said, "When I had heard Stree, I remember I had fallen off the sofa (laughing). I heard it as an audience and I was like I need to be a part of this film". When asked about when she is starting to shoot for the second part of the horror-comedy, she crossed her fingers and said they'd hopefully start the shoot of the film very soon.

Shraddha Kapoor Showers Love On Those Who Love Her Pairing With Varun Dhawan

The pairing of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor has been loved by many. They have collaborated on films like ABCD2 and Street Dancer 3D in the past. Shraddha also was a part of Bhediya's song Thumkeshwari, which found a lot of love. Shraddha was asked about the possibility of her working with Varun Dhawan again and to this the actress said, "I hope we get a film where we are reunited. We do get a lot of love on social media and here's hoping that something happens soon."

Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan's first collaboration, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, releases on the 8th of March, 2023, that is on the day of Holi. The advance bookings for the film begin tomorrow, three days before the release of the film. The excitement for the film is high. The trailer and the songs have received a great response and now it is over to the movie to perform well at the box office. You can watch the film at a theatre near you from Wednesday next week

