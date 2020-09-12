EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor opposite Varun Dhawan in Amar Kaushik's Bhediya?

Sources tell us that the filmmaker will most likely reunite with his Stree heroine for his immediate next, to be headlined by VD.

While the official announcement of a digital release for 's next Coolie No 1 is yet to come, the actor has been on a signing spree. Varun, who started the year with Stree Dancer 3D, was picking his films after investing a lot of time in it. He has recently been signed on for Raj Mehta's next with Kiara Advani.

Apart from the Dharma project, another film that he has signed up for is with Stree director Amar Kaushik. The film is tentatively titled Bhediya and will have Dinesh Vijan producing it. Some of the top actress' names were doing the rounds for the same but now, we can tell you that Amar has his wishlist in place.

A source tells us, " is one of the top contenders for Bhediya. It's yet another horror comedy for the team after Stree and when Amar was looking for an actress to step in as the main lead opposite Varun, he approached Shraddha for the same. He has given her a narration and she has liked it. But the other modalities need to be worked out before she signs on the dotted line. The team plans to roll the film sometime in Itanagar." If Shraddha gives it a go ahead from her end, this will be VD and Shraddha's third film together. We reached out to the filmmaker and the producer but none of them chose to respond to our texts.

