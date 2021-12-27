EXCLUSIVE: SS Rajamouli spills the beans on Mahesh Babu film; Jr NTR adds on revealing release date of SSMB29

Superstar Mahesh Babu recently made an announcement regarding his next with maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Being referred to as SSMB29, the upcoming mammoth project with Rajamouli has set high curiosity among moviegoers. Speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, the Baahubali director revealed that he has a few ideas and is yet to decide on them.

Sharing details on his next Pan India project with Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli said, "I am the kind of person who wants to keep all my focus on one film. Only after a film is completely done, only then I look into the next film. Of course, we have announced a film with Mahesh and I have discussed ideas with my father as to what kind of film we should do. We have a few ideas but I have not dug deep into it because I don’t have the time. It will be an exciting project otherwise I would not have taken it up. Also, I need to thank Mahesh. He was the first person to declutter the Pongal release. He was gracious enough and thought logically to create a positive atmosphere."

Interestingly, Jr NTR, who plays the lead in Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR added more on SSMB29. Spilling the beans on shooting schedule and release date of Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's film, Jr NTR added, "But since you asked the question and he has not given you the correct information, let me tell you. 2026 will be the release of Mahesh Babu film. Because 2022 is going to be a round of discussions, then 2023 to 2025 will be the shooting schedule. Hopefully, no pandemic, then 2025 for sure. You will then be sitting here to interview, but that time with Mahesh."

