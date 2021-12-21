EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 targeting December 17, 2022 release; Sukumar confirms & promises lot of drama

Allu Arjun ventured into the Pan-India space with the Sukumar directed Pushpa: The Rise, and the film is proving to be a sleeper hit all across, including the Hindi speaking belts. The film ended on a cliff hanger and the makers promised a sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sukumar confirmed that he has locked the script of the Pushpa sequel and is planning to release it on December 17, 2022.

“We shot two scenes of Pushpa: The Rule, but now, I want to reshoot it. So let’s see, we haven’t shot anything about the sequel. The script is locked and we start shooting from February end. I want to release the movie on December 17 next year,” says Sukumar. Towards the climax, Sukumar introduced Fahadh Faasil, as a nemesis to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. The director promises edge of the seat drama going forward.

“Pushpa: The Rule is mainly about giving a conclusion, a closure to Pushpa’s life. It’s about the conflict between Pushpa and Shekhawat. When I completed the entire script, I felt that Pushpa 2 has a very interesting drama. I promise, I won’t disappoint and I hope the audience enjoys the sequel too,” he says.

Meanwhile, the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa is showing a phenomenal hold at the box office as the film has collected Rs 16 crore in just 4 days. The Monday collections of the film were higher than the Friday which suggests that the audience appreciated the content. The movie is now looking to clock Rs 25 crore in it’s first week itself and emerge a hit film for all stakeholders in Hindi.

We also discussed the idea of creating a film like Pushpa, his idea of directing a Bollywood film and the actors he wishes to associate with. The director also opened up casting Allu Arjun in a de-glammed avatar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as the full interview goes live soon.

