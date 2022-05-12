EXCLUSIVE: Summer 2023 gets crowded with Bawaal, Salaar and Tiger 3; Pushpa: The Rule targets a May release

It’s just Summer 2022, and things are already getting hotter for next year with some of the biggest films gearing up for a release in the span of April to May. After blockbusters like Dangal and Chhichhore, Nitesh Tiwari returns to the spectacle with the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Bawaal fronted by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film, set in Lucknow and Europe, is gearing up for an April 7, 2023 release.

“The release of Bawaal coincides with Good Friday and that’s sure to boast the opening day figure of this film,” revealed a source close to the development. While the Lucknow schedule has been wrapped up, the team is now all set to fly off to Europe for another marathon stint. There is chatter in the industry circles that the Prabhas-fronted gangster action thriller, Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, will arrive on April 14.

“The shoot begins in a fortnight and the team is expecting to wrap up the project by October. At present, the idea is to bring the film in the month of April/May. Interestingly, even April 14 is a holiday on account of Ambedkar Jayanti and the date will coincide with the first anniversary of KGF 2,” the source informed, adding further that a date announcement will take place soon.

It’s Tiger aka. Salman Khan returning to his den next Eid. “Come April 2021, and Salman Khan will be looking to roar at the box office with Tiger 3. The shoot is wrapped up, notwithstanding some patch work scenes and combination sequences between Salman and Shah Rukh Khan,” the source added. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead. The Marvel Biggie, Guardians Of Galaxy 3, is confirmed for a May 5 release. While it isn’t exactly a popular franchise in India, the things have changed post Avengers: End Game and this too can draw some audience to clock a double-digit opening.

One of the biggest beasts of Summer 2023 would be Allu Arjun fronted Pushpa 2. While the film goes on the floors in June, the makers are contemplating on making it the big summer blockbuster towards the end of May. “It’s a big film and if the shoot is not over on time, Pushpa will be delayed towards the later half of 2023. But as of now, the idea is to bring it in Summer,” the source informed. An Akshay Kumar film too will release in the window of April to May, however, it's yet not clear which of his on-floor projects will target this period.

All in all, it’s going to be a hot summer next year, with a plethora of blockbusters waiting to explode at the box office. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

