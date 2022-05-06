EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar flooded with script offers; Sorting out his schedule for 2023 already

Akshay Kumar is among the busiest actors of Bollywood, known to wrap up films in a quick span of time. Its been just 5 months in 2022 and the Khiladi has already been working on Oh My God 2, Rama Setu, Selfie and the Soorarai Pottru remake. We hear he will complete the work on both Selfie and Soorarai Pottru by June end and then move on to a fresh slate of films.

“He will be juggling through Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and some patch work scenes of the ongoing projects in the second half of 2022. There’s also his digital debut, The End, under his kitty, which is currently in the pre-production stage. All these projects will be shot post July 2022,” revealed a source close to the development.

The already announced projects aside, Akshay is in talks with multiple producers and directors for their respective films. “He is talking to Kumar Mangat for an action thriller set in the UK, to be helmed by Vignesh Shetty. There’s also a comedy film with the Bhagnani’s, to be helmed by Mudassar Aziz, that he has taken into consideration. Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor have already offered a film each to Akshay Kumar,” the source informed.

The source further added, “Karan Johar too has offered a film to Akshay. It’s set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Baug massacre and AK is offered the role of justice Sankaran. He will decide on what is to be done and what isn’t to be done over the next few weeks, as a lot depends on how films are faring on the theatrical medium.”

The on floors films aside, Akshay has a jam packed release calendar this year. He will next be seen in Prithviraj, which is gearing up for a June 3 release followed by Raksha Bandhan on August 11 and Ram Setu on Diwali. There’s also an OTT release in the form of Cinderella, but a date is yet to be locked. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

