EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty tells why he's not doing 'deadly stunts like Tom Cruise' at his age: Bhai Hunter dekh

Suniel Shetty, who is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming series, Hunter. The actor is returning in his action avatar and his fans are quite excited to see him doing some cool stunts. In the series, he will be seen playing the role of an ACP officer who ends up becoming an absconding murderer. Recently, Suniel sat down with Pinkvilla for a heart-to-heart conversation and spoke about his series. He also spilled beans on the evolution of action heroes, reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3 and more.

Why is Suniel Shetty not doing 'deadly stunts like Tom Cruise?'

During the interview, Suniel was also seen answering a few fan questions. One of his fans asked him about not exploring the action space now as he did back in the 90s. A fan asked, "60-plus actors like Tom Cruise are still doing deadly stunts. So why is it that you have slowed down in the action space now like in the 90s? Is it because the directors don't have a vision for good action today?" Suniel gave a quirky reply, "Bhai Hunter dekh le, then let's see what he says. Tom Cruise ko bolo try karne (laughs)."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Suniel also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar receiving love from the audience. He was asked about how the love of the audience has evolved over the years and whether it has become more accessible with the advent of social media. Suniel said, "Real love is when the audience goes to the theatre. Real love is a Pathaan; Real love is Ranbir's film now (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar), getting the kind of love with the audiences that want to pay to see them. That is also probably because they are not very available. Rarely does a Shah Rukh come out or Ranbir get out in public places. So that charm is very much intact. Rest is a lot of self PR happening, lot of buying the media that's happening which is just something that tells today or tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty's Hunter also stars Esha Deol and it will be released on 22nd March 2023.

