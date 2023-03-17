EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty shares the only fear that he has of Hera Pheri's upcoming sequel

Suniel Shetty is one of the most loved actors in the Indian movie industry. In his over thirty year long career that spans across 4 decades, the actor has given many memorable films and performances. Recently, he has also been involved in films that are being produced by different movie industries in the country. He is taking up theatrical as well as digital projects, in the movie space and also the long format space. In his next series, Hunter, Suniel essays the role of an ACP officer who, in a matter of few hours, becomes an absconding murderer. The celebrated actor graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, prior to the release of Hunter.

Suniel Shetty Says That Hera Pheri's Sequel Has A Great Script

Suniel Shetty recently shot for a promo, for the sequel of his much loved comedy franchise with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, that is Hera Pheri. Sanjay Dutt is also confirmed to be playing a pivotal role in the film. In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, when Suniel was asked about how he felt reuniting with the team of Hera Pheri after close to 17 years and whether the story of Hera Pheri is taking a time-leap because there has been a long gap between the second part and the third part which has just gone on floors, he said, "Yes and No. Because the characters are the same and its their journey so you don't have to take that kind of a leap from a story perspective. All I know is that it's a great script. It's an emotional journey, again of these three guys and their struggles. Baba (Sanjay Dutt) is also coming in. The only fear is that can we get even remotely close to the original! There I think that if we do things honestly and maintain that honesty, people will latch onto the film. Hera Pheri was a very honest film and it has got great recall value. So I am looking forward to it." When Suniel was asked about when the film will be shot, he said that it will be shot some time in the second half of 2023, once the dates are sorted out.

Suniel Shetty Is Also Working On Reviving A Couple Other Comedy Franchises

Apart from the third installment of Hera Pheri, Suniel also confirmed that a sequel to Bhagam Bhag is being thought upon. He will also be essaying the role of Yeda Anna in the sequel of Awara Paagal Deewana, whenever it goes on floors.

Suniel Shetty's next presentation, Hunter, releases digitally on the 22nd of March, 2023. The show is expected to be edgy and full of thrill and suspense. Esha Deol and Rahul Dev also have pivotal roles in the show. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such exclusive excerpts from interviews of leading celebrities from the entertainment industry.

