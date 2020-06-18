EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput & I had discussed a big project together last week: Producer Kamal Jain

Chatting with Pinkvilla, Kamal Jain opened up on his equation with Sushant Singh Rajput and revealed that the late actor was always self-motivated and not depressed, and in his last call with him last week, they discussed a movie together. READ.

Sushant was actually a superstar. My humble urge is to remember him as a star, who without any godfather achieved all his dreams, by sheer dedication and hard work, says Kamal Jain, producer and good friend of the late actor.

After ruling our hearts on Television, the one person who made a successful transition from the small screen to celluloid was Sushant Singh Rajput. The man was a dreamer, a science enthusiast, and an ambivert. Sushant's untimely demise on June 14 left the entire industry shocked, including his close peers which included producer Kamal Jain, who produced Manikarnika. The two first collaborated for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story but Sushant and Kamal had known each other for 9 years. Chatting with Pinkvilla, Jain got emotional while speaking about his equation with Sushant and revealed that the late actor had 4 films in his hand which was to begin immediately after lockdown. "I am shocked," he reiterated.

"I knew Sushant for 9 years now, we did Dhoni together. He was really an intelligent man who knew exactly what he wanted. Tell me one person who is not an industry insider who has done so much of work in his first 5 years in Bollywood," Kamal exclaimed and revealed, "He had 4 films in his hand which was to start immediately after lockdown. I spoke to him last week and we were supposed to meet as soon as lockdown got a little more relaxed. One of my films was with him, it was a big project which I can’t name right now but we spoke on the phone about it."

Not just that, the producer emotionally shared that after Chichhore's success, he wanted to do big scale films. "After Chichhore, he used to read like 15-20 scripts in a month but he was very selective and wanted to do big scale films now. On the phone, we discussed about his projects, and he was quite focused on all the films in his hand, hence, I am surprised and shocked when I got the news of his demise this way," he added.

Calling Sushant a superstar, Kamal elaborated how Sushant would write down his dreams and then work towards achieving it. "He was an inspiration. Imagine a guy who is writing his dream and then diligently following them and achieving them exactly the way it’s been written. And that too dreams related to Bollywood."

"He was actually a superstar. Sushant and I would always talk about films, films, and films," he emphasized.

More about his conversation with Sushant last week, Kamal recounted, "I spoke to him last week itself and it was about the film, we were planning together. He sounded very positive about the film too. He was a little disturbed because of lockdown. He was a workaholic, he would like to work 24/7, and now suddenly locked at home, so he was a little tense because of that."

He further elaborated, "He was not depressed, rather a self-motivated and very positive guy. I don’t know where are these reports coming from. I don’t know why he did what he did but I knew him for 9 years, and he was very positive."

While concluding Kamal did mention that there were days when Sushant did feel like an outsider but he was very self-motivated to get affected by all this. "Sometimes he did feel like an outsider but he was self-motivated and quite focused, so that has never affected him. He was very hard working. When he prepared for Dhoni, he would wake up at 6 AM and practice so hard to get the helicopter shot and all other shots of MSD well. He wanted to do it to perfection. He was very focused."

Lastly, appealing to fans and people close to him, he said, "My humble urge is to remember him as a star, who without any godfather achieved all his dreams, by sheer dedication and hard work. He was so focused and passionate about achieving his dreams perfectly."

