EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia reveals a lot of people looked down upon her when she was in school, Here’s why

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most loved actresses in town. The actress has thoroughly entertained her fans with her solid performances in Hindi and South films. She started off her acting career at the age of 15 and since then, there has been no looking back for her. Recently, the talented actress sat down for a heart-to-heart conversation for Pinkvilla's series Woman Up season 4, where she spoke about her journey so far. She also talked about discrimination, facing misogyny, body shaming and lots more.

Tamannaah Bhatia on being looked down upon for becoming an actor

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Tamannaah recalled her journey as an actor. She revealed how people used to look down upon her as she wanted to become an actor. She even spoke about her first ad film and how she juggled between the shoot and her studies. She revealed that her parents always trusted her and her desire to become an actor. Tamannaah also revealed that she idolised actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor and Sridevi when she started her acting journey. The actress comes from a non-film background, what was her perspective of the film industry when she started out at the age of 15?

She said, "When I started, all these terms didn't exist. There were just movies and there were superstars and fans. I think when I was a young kid, I was just a fan of so many brilliant women like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi ma'am, Karisma Kapoor... these were my idols when I started. I just knew that I want to be like them. I didn't have a path, and I didn't know how I am going to get there but I had this very strong urge to be a performer and being a performer was not something that I wanted to be because 'oh it's cool' or 'these amazing stars are doing it'. But I realised when I was a very young girl, I used to tell my friends at their birthday parties that I want to perform solo, I want to go dance and I would pull out people who I don't know and for a very young kid to want to get everyone going in a party, get everyone dancing, I like that. That was a natural extension of my personality. I took every opportunity whether it was a party or it was an audition that I would crack, I'd want to go there and give my best. It kind of started off from there and opportunities kind of kept flowing."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

The Baahubali actress continued, "So yes, there weren't any definitions (back) then of what's an outsider or what is the industry, or maybe I wasn't aware of those definitions. But I feel the strong desire to do something is the core of anything, even in the movies. The path kind of happened on its own but one thing I can say for sure is that I never let an opportunity with its obstacles ever stop me. So every opportunity came with a certain obstacle. For example, my first ad commercial, it came in my board exam and I had an option between leading that ad film or giving my boards. I had to make a choice. But I of course chose to do both because why would I not?"

Advertisement

Tamannaah said that despite facing obstacles, she didn't let her passion for acting die. She shared, "As a young girl, I thought I will do both and of course, it was very difficult for me because I shot in the day for the ad and studied at night, gave the exam in the morning. Again shot on the same day of the exam and studied at night and this happened for three days consecutively. That's where I got my first commercial Telugu film from (that ad commercial). So had I not done that, I probably would have still gone ahead and done something but the timelines were very rapid because I didn't get daunted by the obstacles that came while the opportunities were coming my way. This was me all of just 15 years of age. I think that's what it takes. It's not just wanting something but you are going to have problems, obstacles, people telling you against it and criticising you and even looking down upon."

She added, "A lot of people looked down upon me when I was in school that I am wanting to become an actor. People question your financial condition and they question 'what are the parents thinking?' So there are so many societal pressures that come and at least when I started off, these were actually there. Everyone looked at you like 'isko kya jarurat padh gayi karne ki?' But I feel nobody really understood that a person can just have this burning desire to achieve something in your life. Especially with women, we are always put into a definition that there's a certain path that everyone expects you to follow and I am really fortunate that my parents never put me into that shell."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What nickname does Vijay Varma use, to address rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia?